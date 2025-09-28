Added: Sealed roads in various areas.

Added: VERY basic controller support. (Was used to test driving vehicles using controller)

Added: Stray dog will now travel in vehicles if nearby.

Added: Using a campfire to sleep now attracts mosquitos.

Changed: Health no longer auto regens when above 25%

Changed: Vehicles now have 3 speed settings.

Changed: Various tweaks for vehicles.

Changed: Limit total number of Abducted that spawn outside of bunkers.

Changed: Using a bed to change time of day now uses a fade.

Changed: Reduced ambient light during night.

Fixed: Single ammo pickups (like in bunkers) now work as expected after saving and restarting.



NOTE : Initial Truck and Trailer transport job has been implemented but is delayed for further development.



All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

