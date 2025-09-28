Added: Sealed roads in various areas.
Added: VERY basic controller support. (Was used to test driving vehicles using controller)
Added: Stray dog will now travel in vehicles if nearby.
Added: Using a campfire to sleep now attracts mosquitos.
Changed: Health no longer auto regens when above 25%
Changed: Vehicles now have 3 speed settings.
Changed: Various tweaks for vehicles.
Changed: Limit total number of Abducted that spawn outside of bunkers.
Changed: Using a bed to change time of day now uses a fade.
Changed: Reduced ambient light during night.
Fixed: Single ammo pickups (like in bunkers) now work as expected after saving and restarting.
NOTE : Initial Truck and Trailer transport job has been implemented but is delayed for further development.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Update v1.26
Update notes via Steam Community
