"At the end of the first deep run there is a fork which lets you either complete the run, or go for the 2nd 'depth'. If you choose the latter, then both your Link and Memory will be reduced by half, half of your aspects will be destroyed, and half of your nodes in both grids will be replaced by bad 'corrupted' nodes (later you’ll be able to choose what to destroy).



After that you'll get into the 2nd run, which is currently very similar to the first one, only a bit shorter, and some levels will have 2 cores.



This isn’t an attempt to create a 2nd Act. It should feel closer to 'streaking' using the same character, only this time you are likely to be forced into a different build."

[0.8.0a3] - 28.09.2025 PLAYTEST

Changed

Fixed

[0.8.0a2] - 26.09.2025 PLAYTEST

Added

Fixed

[0.8.0a1] - 25.09.2025 PLAYTEST

Added

Changed

Fixed

[0.7.11a7] - 24.09.2025 PLAYTEST

Added

Changed

Fixed

Hey everyone, before we get to the usual patch notes, I want to say that this update is especially important for me. It includes a feature I've been waiting at least a year to play. Now, the feature isn't fully here yet, but it's not purely theoretical either.That feature is a 2nd Deep Run - a modified run that builds on top of a completed one. It forces a player to use leftover aspects in the matrix and find new synergies between nodes.Here's a quote from our Discord:On top of that, I feel that in the past month I've changed way too many things too fast, and I'm a little less confident about the general state of the game.In other words, I'd really appreciate it if anyone reading this would have a go at the playtest and reach out with feedback. I need to regain my focus, and it's hard to do that in a vacuum.- Data Leak(node): changed back to [End of Turn]: Collect 1/2 Data. Express added to both versions.- restart button moved from the pause menu to the main screen (top right);- Hard mode map generation;- UI tooltips not showing;- double core levels to the 2nd deep;- some issues with tooltips not hiding;- level setup animation speed-up (on any click);- 2nd Deep start: destroying less things and spreading from the center;- Ping(node): Downtime reduced to 1;Trace-10(core) data hud and double proc issues;- 2nd Deep Run start with random "corrupted" nodes and Link/2 and Memory/2;- Trace(core) nerf, levels moved to stages 4-7;- Heartwork location visual improvements;- Tesseract+(node): Multiuse didn't work;- self-click protection removed from Watchful Eye and Jammer;- Game speed setting;- Add Memory location: 3 Memory for 1 Crystal option fixed;