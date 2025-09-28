 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20164034
This is not a big release, but it still bring some improvements you should like.

- change the Glitches item effect to be less disturbing
- fix projectile trajectories when using Gravitation and Telekinesis
- small performance improvements
- Improved controller support
- Saw Blades are a bit more homing now
- improve boss hit boxes
- damage indicator now have different text sizes

