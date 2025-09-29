 Skip to content
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20164029 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.09 Patch Notes:

TRICK-OR-TRACKZ Limited Time Halloween Event

Watch the trailer here!

  • Trick or treating has began in the Town.

  • Zombies now spawn with pumpkin heads, mummy outfits, or skeleton costumes.

Other Changes / Additions:

  • A new Jack-o-Lantern weapon skin cosmetic with unique bullet effects.

  • A new zombie glove skin cosmetic. (Both of these skins will be permanently added to the game event after the event ends.)

  • Cosmetics table now shows icons for skins instead of text.

  • Grenade explosion time is now faster. (3s -> 2s)

  • Game Over screen now shows the game logo instead of text.

  • Added sfx when shooting powerups in Onslaught Mode.

Bug Fixes:

  • Zombie trains no longer arrive at The Station when the level has ended.

  • Hands no longer render behind text in the Game Over screen.

  • Fixed Irradiated Zombies sometimes not playing death animation.

