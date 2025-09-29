V1.09 Patch Notes:
TRICK-OR-TRACKZ Limited Time Halloween Event
Trick or treating has began in the Town.
Zombies now spawn with pumpkin heads, mummy outfits, or skeleton costumes.
Other Changes / Additions:
A new Jack-o-Lantern weapon skin cosmetic with unique bullet effects.
A new zombie glove skin cosmetic. (Both of these skins will be permanently added to the game event after the event ends.)
Cosmetics table now shows icons for skins instead of text.
Grenade explosion time is now faster. (3s -> 2s)
Game Over screen now shows the game logo instead of text.
Added sfx when shooting powerups in Onslaught Mode.
Bug Fixes:
Zombie trains no longer arrive at The Station when the level has ended.
Hands no longer render behind text in the Game Over screen.
Fixed Irradiated Zombies sometimes not playing death animation.
