 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Megabonk Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20163997 Edited 28 September 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Monty and his house <unfinished>
Improved road to lakeside transitions
Added Buck vocals upto monty phase.
[Changes] Increased the camera detecting a vehicle on the race start line
[Changes] Improved the paint on cars when in shade
[Bugfix] False start detection calmed down

Changed files in this update

Depot 3971111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link