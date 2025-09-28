Added Monty and his house <unfinished>
Improved road to lakeside transitions
Added Buck vocals upto monty phase.
[Changes] Increased the camera detecting a vehicle on the race start line
[Changes] Improved the paint on cars when in shade
[Bugfix] False start detection calmed down
VERSION 0.07
