This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Unfortunately this update once again breaks save game compatibility, so I've moved 6.9.1 to the Experimental Legacy branch. It's annoying we have to keep doing this, but this time it is because we needed to update the way the Infiltrators worked to properly switch from Doomsday to Panic generation in Phase 2. This fixes the issue of massive unexplained Panic gain at the end of each month (which was being caused by a bug with the Infiltrators).

Changes:

The ending cutscene has now been added to the game.

The Soviet Town biome has been enabled. For now we've only added 5 Small Terror maps, but we'll also add three larger maps in the near future.

Added a campaign option for the UFO Delegation system, so players can disable if it they want. Note that this also disables the monthly funding increase that occurs when you delegate a UFO, so you'll have lower monthly income than a normal player in exchange for the ability to run more crash site missions.

Added three additional strategy layer and three more tactical mission music tracks, going from three to six tracks in each section of the game.

Infiltrators now correctly display that they generate +1 Doomsday per day in Phase 1, then switch to +2 Panic per month in Phase 2.

New models have been added for the MARS / ARES, and for the Mantid alien.

You're now able to fire cannons and perform Evasive Roll while retreating in the air combat, and the tooltip for the Retreat button has been updated to reflect the new retreat mechanics for this Milestone.

The air combat UI has been updated so that the selected aircraft now shows a selection ring at all times, as previously it was a little difficult to spot which aircraft was actually selected.

The Operation Point generation UI in the bottom left now correctly shows decimals.

Rewrote a number of Xenopedia entries to reflect mechanical changes made in Milestone 6 (e.g. dropship capacity, Gemini jump capability, Endgame teleporter, etc). The Gemini and Pegasus entries have been rewritten entirely.

Updated the Boreal sawmill to have some additional window variants.

Improved the destruction state on the ATLAS Base command room table.

Balance Changes:

Commander difficulty: enemies now have a 1.1x Accuracy modifier (down from 1.3x) and there are now 7 starting Infiltrators (down from 8). Although Commander is supposed to be difficult, the Accuracy bonus in particular seemed to be so high that you couldn't play the game "properly" that difficulty setting due to aliens basically being able to ignore key game mechanics like cover / smoke due to having such high hit chances. We'll think up a better way to increase difficulty instead.

Mimics now grant a minor Panic decrease if shot down in Phase 2, like other UFOs.

ENDGAME mission now supports 4 vehicles (previously 3).

Pegasus dropship now supports 3 vehicles (previously 4).

A couple of changes to make Psyon / Secton crews a bit less common in the early stages of the game - firstly, the initial Destroyer (which spawns near your base) now always contains Sebillians. Secondly, the third Abduction Site now always contains Wraiths.

Bugfixes: