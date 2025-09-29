Long time no see!





Another polishing update!

Many complained about the complexity and obscurity of the chase scenes in the game - I tried to fix this issue in this update.



I hope new players will find these moments clearer and more enjoyable to play!





Thank you all for your support. A post about the new project and plans will be coming soon!

Have a great week, everyone!

-Denis



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------



P.S. The first discount is coming very soon!