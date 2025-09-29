Long time no see!
Another polishing update!
Many complained about the complexity and obscurity of the chase scenes in the game - I tried to fix this issue in this update.
I hope new players will find these moments clearer and more enjoyable to play!
Thank you all for your support. A post about the new project and plans will be coming soon!
Have a great week, everyone!
-Denis
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
P.S. The first discount is coming very soon!
Changed files in this update