 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20163955 Edited 29 September 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Long time no see!


Another polishing update!

Many complained about the complexity and obscurity of the chase scenes in the game - I tried to fix this issue in this update.

I hope new players will find these moments clearer and more enjoyable to play!


Thank you all for your support. A post about the new project and plans will be coming soon!
Have a great week, everyone!

-Denis

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

P.S. The first discount is coming very soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3076241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link