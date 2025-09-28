Hi folks! Long time, yes. Hard to believe it has been over 8 years since the game was released. Kind of hard to predict what the future will bring, so plans change. Anyway, just a small update here so details follow below...

While playing the game other day, i ran into an issue where i noticed the mouse aiming / firing had some strange issues. At times it was not working. So this feature has been temporarily removed, as noticed in options until i can track down what is causing it.

So while i was at it, i added a few new non-combat ships shown below. Although one (Waspian Colony Support Vessel) is a bit heavier armed then the others with 2x light lasers. In addition, a some minor graphic enhancements were done on a few other ships.

Ok so that is all for now. Remember, i am still here so please report any bugs in the forum. I may not answer right away but i still do check the forum from time to time. There is still more i'd like to do add to the game, i have some ideas that simply never made it. Time will tell i suppose. Well, i hope everyone enjoys the fast coming holidays, they'll be here before you know it. Oh and if you need food, be careful not to mess with that new colony support vessel unless you're ready for more of a fight =)