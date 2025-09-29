This patch is all about tightening up Endless Mode – it’s now truly a challenge for the hardcore players:

Endless Mode Rebalance

Endless Mode is now much harder – requiring both quick reflexes and sharp decision-making.



All geometric scaling mechanics for player power have been reworked or nerfed.



Enemies scale faster, keeping the pressure high the longer you survive.



Fixes & Improvements

Fixed collision issues with enemies at very high HP values.



Fixed issues with extremely high damage/HP values where float precision was lost, causing miscalculations during gameplay.



Minor improvements across maps and general optimizations for smoother gameplay.



Reminder

Community Thanks

Want to experience the epic intro from the last update again? You’ll need to reset your save to see it.Pro tip: a reset can also make some of the harder achievements easier to complete.A huge thank you to everyone who shared feedback on Endless Mode via Discord and the Steam forums – you’re helping make Wacky West better with every update!