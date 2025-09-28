 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Megabonk Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20163845 Edited 28 September 2025 – 20:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reduced the number of enemies overall, especially in normal mode, those who are close to the gates, and those that are close to the gates.
- I keep balancing (a.k.a increasing) the drop rate of some Proto-genes.
- Potential fix of Genetic Blueprints being broken on multiplayer as client. To test.
- Added more proto-gen drops on destructables.
- Added a scroll bar on genetic designs recipes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link