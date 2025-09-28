- Reduced the number of enemies overall, especially in normal mode, those who are close to the gates, and those that are close to the gates.

- I keep balancing (a.k.a increasing) the drop rate of some Proto-genes.

- Potential fix of Genetic Blueprints being broken on multiplayer as client. To test.

- Added more proto-gen drops on destructables.

- Added a scroll bar on genetic designs recipes.

