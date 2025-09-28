Warehouse

Small Mechanics

I always say that this will be one of the last updates before I consider the game finished… but here we are! What was supposed to be a small project is receiving such a warm welcome and so much love that I often feel like adding new mechanics and systems.For the past few days, some of you have already been able to enjoy the new major mechanic: the warehouse.The warehouse replaces the previous automatic restock system, making the game flow much smoother. In the warehouse, you can find all the ingredients you purchase to restock when needed, but be careful! If you restock during a service or leave the boxes in the kitchen, customers will complain.Still, I decided to keep the classic restock system in case you make a mistake by throwing a pan in the trash or mess up the kitchen so much that you need help to serve your burgers again.This is unusual for me, since I’m alone in the team and don’t have much time, but this time I made an effort to compile all the minimally relevant changes I’ve added to the game. Here’s the list:- Crouch with the C key- FOV configurable from the options menu- Accessibility zoom to better read orders for people with reduced vision. Use the Left Ctrl key- Floor colors improved to avoid motion sickness- Throw objects with the F key as an alternative to the classic inertia system, which is still maintained. Hold F longer to throw farther- FOV effects when running, throwing objects, etc.- Order descriptions in random order. Meat will always appear first and sauce last- Automatic restock only for tools. Ingredients must now always be restocked manually- Minor tweaks to game feel and previous mechanics- Auto-critique system for Streamer mode. If chats are less active, customers will automatically complain even if the chat is absent, so the failure mechanic isn’t lost in smaller chatsI hope you continue to enjoy the game. On my side, I’ll keep adding a few things I left unfinished before returning to my next game, which I paused a month ago 😅Nau