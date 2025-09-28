fixed an issue with the sinking barrels not functioning correctly on the beach level



added code for handling saving, loading, and end of level grades for levels 10, 11, 12 (upcoming)



added place holder assets for levels 10, 11, 12 on the level select screen



CORE GAME CHANGES{



FPS is no longer capped at 60



Big Jay's Movement speed has been slightly increased across all states (walking, running, ball, gliding).



Big Jay now jumps slightly higher.



HUD Icons rearranged to be smaller and more compact, but still readable.



Ball O Meter HUD text changed to Ball Meter.



Ball Meter depletes half as fast now and takes twice as long to recharge.



Ball Meter is now timer based instead of tick based. Explanation of what that means is in the movement changes notes.



Movement changes to jumping, gliding and falling. The jump system is now timer based and not tick based in loops. What does this mean for noncoders? This means that now regardless of how fast the game is ran, movement is the same across all devices. This was not an issue as the game had a fps cap, however we want to remove the cap and we also just want to do things the right way, and using tick counts, even with _delta in gdscript is the wrong way. This also fixes an issue with the tail copter randomly triggering when running and makes the tail copter and falling animations feel less stiff. We want the game to feel old school and have that fourth game generation movement (think n64/ps1) movement but also have it not feel clunky. We feel like this drastically improves the game. Falling is also more progressive and natural feeling now and no longer feels like your character is being randomly swatted downwards at weird intervals.



Middle mouse button now allows you to roll when pressed in, this is easier than using Q if you are using mouse and keyboard controls.



Switched the reload animations and reload timers to timer node based instead of tick based. Why this matters is explained above for the same reasons as the movement stuff. Reload time between bottle throws is now 0.5 seconds, this makes boss battles slightly faster and less boring.



The double beer throw bug has been fixed.



Throwing your bottle projectile no longer causes you to move back by a tiny bit -3.0 offset vs -2.0



The following bouncy objects have had their upwards bounce force increased in order to compensate for the new falling mechanics: Trampolines, Mushrooms, Spiderwebs, Flan



The following enemies now have a death animation: Cat1, Cat2, Cat3, Seagull (runner), Seagull (flying), Crab, Spider (basic), Frog (green), Frog (mustard), Spider (temple), Spider (Venom), Spoder, Carrot (1), Carrot (2), Carrot (3), Radish (1), Radish (2), Cucumber Joe, Brussel Spoder (1), Brussel Spoder (2), Brussel Spoder (3), Angry Cloud, Ghost, Bat (1), Bat (2), Lil Dino, Bee, Fish (1), Fish (2), Fish (3), Fish (4), Fish (5)



The following enemies now have death particles: Roach (line), Roach (crazy), Sandy Slug, Mini Oozer, Green Oozer, Pigeon Poop.



Pause menu controller icon now uses label fonts instead of having it baked into the image, this makes it look better. Controller demo image scaled down.



Mouse and Keyboard controls added to pause screen.



Breakable objects now have larger collision shapes so they have time to vanish when they are struck so you do not just weirdly stop when hitting them.



Fixed saving and grading issues for levels 8,9,10 internally.



}



TUTORIAL LEVEL CHANGES{



Tutorial signs updated to reflect the above control changes.



Added two check points to the tutorial level so if you fall you do not have to redo parts of the tutorial multiple times.



Fixed one of the tutorial tip signs that had one of the words misspelled.



}



WEIRD WOODS LEVEL CHANGES{



Added some more ground in the gap to jump to the king slime boss platform on weird woods so you can jump back off the boss platform easier.



Added 2 apple health pick ups to the weird woods before the king slime fight. There were only a few health pick ups on this level and adding 2 more made it more fair.



Tutorial signs removed from weird woods start, they are not needed since there is a dedicated tutorial level



A second moving platform has been added to the start of the weird woods, this makes the shortcut easier to use (before it had to be frame perfect).



}



BEACH LEVEL CHANGES{



Moved more coins on the beach level to prevent crabs from clipping through them.



Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in the gaps on the floating pirate ship wheel on the beach level.



Fixed a bug where big jay could pass through the buckets on the beach.



Made the first large gap on the beach in-between seagull runner platformers slightly smaller.



Ammo Bottles on the stairs to the boss platform on Boggles Beach have been moved upwards a bit so you can get them easier while moving.



}



CITY LEVEL CHANGES{



Widened the building after the massive gap on the city level, this makes it less of a leap of faith and more skill based.



Fixed a bug where on normal mode losing all your hp to bird poop would make you crash.



}



SEWER LEVEL CHANGES{



Fixed an issue where you would get the wrong grade on the sewer level if under certain circumstances.



Moved the coins on the frog segments on the sewer level upwards a bit to compensate for the new higher jump.



Breakable walls have had the collision box adjusted so they are easier to break and no longer cause you to just stop moving when you try to roll through them.



Hallway wall height increased to compensate for the higher jump height. This was needed as camera clipping would happen.



Move wall accents added to hide wall seams.



Out of bounds objects removed so they are no longer trying to render and take up memory.



}



TEMPLE LEVEL CHANGES{



Added another checkpoint to the temple level by the second Lilypad segment, this way you do not have to back track from the start through the first spider room if you fall in the water.



Removed the outline shader on the log platforms in the huge dead tree on the temple level (it looks better without them).



}



DESSERT LEVEL CHANGES{



You now start off the train tracks on the dessert level. So if you sit there at the start you no longer get run over by the train.



More bouncy flan objects added to make moving between the tiers of the giant cake easier.



Moved or removed some of the whipped cream accent objects as players were getting stuck on some of them.



}



CLOUD LEVEL CHANGES{



Added an extra speed pad to the first falling platform segment of the cloud level. This makes the start a little easier.



}



DINO LEVEL CHANGES{



Added more hanging vine accents.



}



PUMPKIN PARTY LEVEL CHANGES{



Big Jay's goth rat girl friend on the pumpkin party level has been made smaller and moved closer to the faire ring.



New floor lanterns have been added as light sources in the bat cave in the pumpkin carnival level. This helps with some monitors that may be older or have poor contrast when running the game. This also helps with general visibility in the cave segment.



Added two torches outside the cave segment on pumpkin party, this makes the entrance to the cave easier to notice.



Added another broken lamp to the carnival level.



Out of order sign on Pumpkin Party moved up and made larger



The wheel ride on Pumpkin Party now rotates Big Jay as it spins.



Minor changes made to the barn on pumpkin party level to adjust for the new default jump height.



}



BOSS CHANGES{



King Slime changes: turns faster, moves faster, spits bubbles faster, king slime bubbles now move faster and last up to 10 seconds, fixed a bug where king slime would fire red bubbles while not in his red form.



Octo Boss changes: octo balls now spawn at the correct place (from the octo bosses mouth instead of its middle spawn point), octo balls now spawn at 4,5,6,7 second intervals instead of big weird clumps. Octo Boss bubbles last 4 seconds now before vanishing.



Gator Boss changes: Gator now spits a bubble every three seconds if there is currently no giant bubble on screen. Gator Bubble now moves faster. Bubbles now vanish after 12 seconds. Gator jaw animation is now 3 seconds long instead of 6 seconds long. Gator bubbles now spawn more centered. Mini Gators now spawn every 4 to 12 seconds. Mini Gator speed slightly reduced. Mini Gators despawn after 5 seconds now. Beer bottles now properly vanish after hitting the Gator Bubble.



Ice Cream Boss changes: IC Boss now turns faster. Spit walnuts now last for a max of 3 seconds. Death animation no longer glitches out occasionally and is now smoother. IC Boss now attacks (shockwave or walnut) every 2 seconds.



Petra Boss changes: Fire Balls now last a max of 4 seconds. Fire balls now spawn ever 4,5,6 seconds. Fire balls now spawn at the correct place (from the Petra bosses beak instead of the random middle spawn point).



}