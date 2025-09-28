A couple people reported some issues, they were fixed.
Lifetime Wave achievements are now functional. You will have to play those waves again, as it will not have stored your lifetime waves stat. Sorry.
Restored functionality to the pause menu "Close Settings" button. Fixed incorrect text.
UI and Wave Achievement Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3123991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update