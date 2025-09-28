 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20163818 Edited 28 September 2025 – 21:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A couple people reported some issues, they were fixed.

Lifetime Wave achievements are now functional. You will have to play those waves again, as it will not have stored your lifetime waves stat. Sorry.

Restored functionality to the pause menu "Close Settings" button. Fixed incorrect text.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3123991
