Hi, another update to fix some annoying issues. Sorry for the hiatus.
Added:
Save game deletion
You're now able to delete saved games:
On previous version, you had to navigate to the game's save folder and do it manually.
however, due to Pixel game maker MV limits, after deleting your save, the game has to soft reset once, to properly reset all variables and the map.
new game is only selectable on new save slots.
Prologue skip
On new game, you can choose to skip directly to the combat intro after selecting the difficulty.
(Pain mode will still start in Ariesli Castle).
(You can still skip the entire prologue with the secret shorcut.)
Low Spec mode
Low spec mode now available in Steam's beta tabs.
Low Spec mode for computers unable to mantain a solid 60 FPS. This mode has some optimizations made for the the console version.
the game will run at 30 FPS only.
to switch to the Low spec build, go to the game's properties, betas and select low spec.
Fixes:
Fixed a softblock in Qman secret base after falling into spikes.
Fixed some ladder collisions in High Observatory.
more directional fixes for Pomu, direction now correctly fixes after changing direction mid-combo.
Slide now correctly transfers in scene transitions.
"Direct input" controllers should work better without steam's input system.
Fixed Mimoyo's counter in menus for Spanish/japanese
Changes:
Some scenes in Nebula temple and Secret base has been overhauled for a better experience.
Pomu is 10% cuter.
Also, the demo has been updated to the current version. The build was from 2024 and the latest corrections and fixes are now included, my bad.
If you're having problems on the current version, you can select the previous properties - betas.
Thank you for the support!
Changed depots in lowspecmode branch