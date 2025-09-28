Hi everyone!
This update brings several community-requested features:
Checkpoints Mode: touch a checkpoint with your paw and return to it anytime with a button press. A more accessible way to enjoy the climb—though keep in mind that achievements and visual unlockables are disabled in this mode.
More languages: now available in French, German, and Brazilian Portuguese.
New controls: you can now jump with the main mouse button.
Map balance tweaks: small adjustments in certain areas for a smoother experience.
Thanks for supporting Bounce Cat!
Changed files in this update