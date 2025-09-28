 Skip to content
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20163715
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!
This update brings several community-requested features:

  • Checkpoints Mode: touch a checkpoint with your paw and return to it anytime with a button press. A more accessible way to enjoy the climb—though keep in mind that achievements and visual unlockables are disabled in this mode.

  • More languages: now available in French, German, and Brazilian Portuguese.

  • New controls: you can now jump with the main mouse button.

  • Map balance tweaks: small adjustments in certain areas for a smoother experience.

Thanks for supporting Bounce Cat!

