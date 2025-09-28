 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20163696 Edited 28 September 2025 – 18:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now zoom the map with the mouse wheel for quick control, or use the R and F keys for smooth zooming.
This makes exploring and managing your colony even more comfortable.

Changed files in this update

