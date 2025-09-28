What's New in Update 1.2.0?

Added gamepad support.



Fixed the issue where dying would restart the game from the beginning.



Improved game stability.



Warning

This is a major update. If you had a saved game in progress, it will no longer be compatible.If you don’t want to start the game over, go to the game properties on Steam, select the "Beta" tab, and choose "Old Version" from the drop-down menu.You’ll get the previous version of the game where your saves still work.Doesn't Matter Games Studio