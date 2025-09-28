 Skip to content
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20163651 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New in Update 1.5.0?

  • Added gamepad support.
  • Fixed the issue where dying would restart the game from the beginning.
  • Improved game stability.

Warning

This is a major update. If you had a saved game in progress, it will no longer be compatible.
If you don’t want to start the game over, go to the game properties on Steam, select the "Beta" tab, and choose "Old Version" from the drop-down menu.
You’ll get the previous version of the game where your saves still work.

Thanks to you, the journey continues!
Doesn't Matter Games Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 3096051
