New update adding a plethora of QoL features including reworked range indicators, better stats and descriptions, and various other improvements and fixes. Right in time for a sweet discount.

Fixed starmap being interactable through UI sometimes

Fixed a tutorial softlock that happens when the player unequips a weapon before going to the tutorial battle

Fixed main weapon keeping its upward rotation when disabled

Fixed some weapons not having the correct damage type assigned

Fixed extra thrusters being upside down

Fixed many some outlines being cut off at places

Fixed some UI issues with non 16:9 aspect ratios

Fixed ability notch not appearing and made it a bit more visual

Fixed some UI animations not triggering

Added tooltips to all settings options

Adjusted some other tooltips

Adjusted some dialogue on some cutscenes

Renamed the concept of Companions to Allies for clarity

Added tooltips to specific concepts like Ally, Armor, etc.

Readjusted colors of the perk select screen

Made unlock progress more destinguisable from in run xp

Readjusted player weapon placement

Made enter stargate button a bit more visible

Made equipped weapons show up in the ship panel preview

Made side weapons face forward instead of left and right at the start of a battle

Added a notice about audio usage

Reworked aim indicators to show the different weapons' ranges differently

Made interaction prompt a bit more intuitive

Renamed Attack Speed stat to Firerate, and added a bit of extra text to the tooltip for clarity

Made objective completion bar blue to make it so that not every bar on the screen is green

Made some settings be available only in the main menu

Changed some button icons

Added an extra stat panel for the nerds

Made ending cutscene and credits be skippable separately

Added a shortcut for returning from some menus (Esc on PC, East Button on gamepad)

Added a shortcut for proceeding for some menus (Space or Enter on PC, South Button on gamepad)