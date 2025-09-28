New update adding a plethora of QoL features including reworked range indicators, better stats and descriptions, and various other improvements and fixes. Right in time for a sweet discount.
Fixes:
Fixed some UI animations not triggering
Fixed ability notch not appearing and made it a bit more visual
Fixed some UI issues with non 16:9 aspect ratios
Fixed many some outlines being cut off at places
Fixed weapon sprite scaling with side weapons
Fixed extra thrusters being upside down
Fixed some incorrect sprite sorting
Fixed some weapons not having the correct damage type assigned
Fixed main weapon keeping its upward rotation when disabled
Fixed a tutorial softlock that happens when the player unequips a weapon before going to the tutorial battle
Fixed starmap being interactable through UI sometimes
Improvements:
Added tooltips to all settings options
Adjusted some other tooltips
Adjusted some dialogue on some cutscenes
Renamed the concept of Companions to Allies for clarity
Added tooltips to specific concepts like Ally, Armor, etc.
Readjusted colors of the perk select screen
Made unlock progress more destinguisable from in run xp
Readjusted player weapon placement
Made enter stargate button a bit more visible
Made equipped weapons show up in the ship panel preview
Made side weapons face forward instead of left and right at the start of a battle
Added a notice about audio usage
Reworked aim indicators to show the different weapons' ranges differently
Made interaction prompt a bit more intuitive
Renamed Attack Speed stat to Firerate, and added a bit of extra text to the tooltip for clarity
Made objective completion bar blue to make it so that not every bar on the screen is green
Made some settings be available only in the main menu
Changed some button icons
Added an extra stat panel for the nerds
Made ending cutscene and credits be skippable separately
Added a shortcut for returning from some menus (Esc on PC, East Button on gamepad)
Added a shortcut for proceeding for some menus (Space or Enter on PC, South Button on gamepad)
Removed the quality setting because it didn't change much
Balance
Made the player faster by default. Enemies aim a bit more accurately to compensate
Increased starter weapons' firerate and decreased their damage
Reduced the number of enemies in the first third of Act 1
Increased the station's Drone spawn rate in all Scout missions
Rebalanced most weapons' stats to make hard to hit weapons more rewarding
