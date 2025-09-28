 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20163631 Edited 28 September 2025 – 20:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New update adding a plethora of QoL features including reworked range indicators, better stats and descriptions, and various other improvements and fixes. Right in time for a sweet discount.

Fixes:

  • Fixed some UI animations not triggering

  • Fixed ability notch not appearing and made it a bit more visual

  • Fixed some UI issues with non 16:9 aspect ratios

  • Fixed many some outlines being cut off at places

  • Fixed weapon sprite scaling with side weapons

  • Fixed extra thrusters being upside down

  • Fixed some incorrect sprite sorting

  • Fixed some weapons not having the correct damage type assigned

  • Fixed main weapon keeping its upward rotation when disabled

  • Fixed a tutorial softlock that happens when the player unequips a weapon before going to the tutorial battle

  • Fixed starmap being interactable through UI sometimes

Improvements:

  • Added tooltips to all settings options

  • Adjusted some other tooltips

  • Adjusted some dialogue on some cutscenes

  • Renamed the concept of Companions to Allies for clarity

  • Added tooltips to specific concepts like Ally, Armor, etc.

  • Readjusted colors of the perk select screen

  • Made unlock progress more destinguisable from in run xp

  • Readjusted player weapon placement

  • Made enter stargate button a bit more visible

  • Made equipped weapons show up in the ship panel preview

  • Made side weapons face forward instead of left and right at the start of a battle

  • Added a notice about audio usage

  • Reworked aim indicators to show the different weapons' ranges differently

  • Made interaction prompt a bit more intuitive

  • Renamed Attack Speed stat to Firerate, and added a bit of extra text to the tooltip for clarity

  • Made objective completion bar blue to make it so that not every bar on the screen is green

  • Made some settings be available only in the main menu

  • Changed some button icons

  • Added an extra stat panel for the nerds

  • Made ending cutscene and credits be skippable separately

  • Added a shortcut for returning from some menus (Esc on PC, East Button on gamepad)

  • Added a shortcut for proceeding for some menus (Space or Enter on PC, South Button on gamepad)

  • Removed the quality setting because it didn't change much

Balance

  • Made the player faster by default. Enemies aim a bit more accurately to compensate

  • Increased starter weapons' firerate and decreased their damage

  • Reduced the number of enemies in the first third of Act 1

  • Increased the station's Drone spawn rate in all Scout missions

  • Rebalanced most weapons' stats to make hard to hit weapons more rewarding

Changed files in this update

