🚨 Officers,

SWAT Commander's version 0.7.7.6 update is out now!

Steam Autumn Sale

SWAT Commander is participating in the Steam Autumn Sale! And for the occasion of this event, taking place from September 29th to October 6th, our game will be avaiable at a 20% discount! Check out the event, it's another great opportunity to grab our game

New Mission — "Under the Hood"

Now then, there's something to write home (or your superior) about with this update because you get to deploy on a brand new operation — "Under the Hood" joins the roster of missions available to you and your SWAT squad!

A local auto manufacturing plant known as Gear Master Dynamics puts in motion more than meets the eye. After a lengthy investigation by several state agencies, the SWAT team are called in to shut the place down.

A huge, sprawling complex filled with hostile perps is what the brave officers of the unit will face during this intervention. Study the briefing, investigate the premises, bag the evidence, and put an end to the criminal enterprise taking place deep in the bowels of this factory…

SWAT Commander v.0.7.7.6 — Patch Notes:

MISSIONS

Added new mission: "Under the Hood"

AI

Improved civilian behavior and fixed various bugs

Improved suspect behavior when shooting through doors: suspects will no longer fire if they are too far from the door, even after spotting you

UI

Updated the spectator screen UI and fixed input-related issues

Fixed an issue where the timeline was displayed incorrectly in the briefing information tab

Stand by for more updates from our roadmap and check out this video to see some "Under the Hood" gameplay in action!

Over and out,

SWAT Commander Team