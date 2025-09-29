"Soul Dossier" Update Announcement on September 29th

Dear Agent,

The "Soul Dossier" server will undergo maintenance at 10:00 on September 29th (UTC+8). The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be advanced or delayed depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

Soul Coins x10,000, Ancient Coins x500, Lucky Treasure Chest x1, Forget Worry Wine x1, Double Soul Coin Card x3.

Please claim them via in-game mail, agents. Don't forget the claim time~

【Balance Adjustment】

<Human>

• Pyromania

- In a collapsed state, the Soul value of Pyromania will never be less than 1 point.

<New Deception>

• Zombie Atavism

- Both Little Zombie and Jinhe can carry it. After carrying it, Little Zombie and Jinhe will not be able to see the Human who is crouching, but the Human will leave footprints when crouching (Little Zombie and Jinhe can see footprints within a certain distance), and a certain amount of stamina will be deducted. The Human in a crouching state will lose a small amount of stamina per second and cannot naturally recover stamina.

Double Festival Active Event: Sharing the Moonlight Together

Event Time: After the version update - October 17th

Complete the daily basic tasks and you can claim all rewards in 9 days.

Complete both the daily basic tasks and advanced tasks and you can claim all rewards in 7 days.

Daily Rewards: Soul Coins, Season Coins, Prop Treasure Chests, Trickster Treasure Chests, 10x Intimacy Cards, Pass Points

During the event period, complete all active events to receive selected treasure chests, lucky treasure chests, secret silver, ancient coins, 10x Intimacy Cards, Pass Points and a vast array of other items!

"Double Festival Gift Gathering"

Event Time: After the version update - October 10, 2025

Exclusive for National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival!!! The colorful wish pool is now open! Start with 300 Soul Stones to customize your exclusive prize pool. No repeated draws, guaranteed surprises. Collect rare theme skin exchange coupons and more. Limited time until October 10. Don't miss out on these amazing rewards!!!

"National Day Limited Time 8 Draws of 'Yan Ying' Treasure Box"

Super value limited-time discount! Up to 8 draws with no repetition!

During the event period, consume Soul Stones to participate in the event. The Soul Stone consumption amounts are as follows: 1000, 2000, 3000, 6000, 8000, 12000, 16000, 18000.

All items will not be repeated, and once drawn, they will not be returned. The amount of Soul Stones required for each draw will increase, but the probability of obtaining rare items will also be higher!! (For probability details, please refer to the event page)

You can participate in the draw event up to 8 times and obtain skin rewards such as "White Bone Lady - Yan Ying · Ink", "Luo Fang - Yan Ying · Green", "Wei Qingyu - Yan Ying · Black", "Ouyang Miaomiao - Yan Ying · Red", etc. Good luck to you!!!!

Direct Sale Page: "Jade Cinnamon Flowing Clouds"

Special Discount for the Double Festival

"Like the moonlight of the fairy palace, the shadow of the cinnamon tree follows the clouds, captivating at first sight."

"Soul Righteousness Ying - Jade Cinnamon Flowing Clouds" and "Wei Qingyu - Jade Cinnamon Flowing Clouds" can be purchased directly on the page at a limited-time special offer of 38,800 Soul Stones.

Direct Sale Page: Swing Bun

Double Festival Exclusive Discount

"Vines twine around the cloud bun, a swing hangs, while a cat lies idly in the shade of flowers."

"Ye Ruoyao - Swing Bun", "Bai Zhi - Swing Bun", "Wei Qingyu - Swing Bun", and "Shang Xiang - Swing Bun" are available for direct purchase on the page at a limited-time special offer of 1.38 million pieces of jade.

"Star Diamond Reappearance"

"Video Game Hurricane"

Event Time: 2025/9/29 - 2025/10/10

During the event period, "Shen Wanyin - Video Game Hurricane" will be available for a limited time. You can exchange for the corresponding outfit and hair color through the Star Diamond Mall.

"Star Trail Lion"

Event Time: 2025/9/29 - 2025/10/10

During the event period, "He Ruoyao - Star Trail Lion" will be available for a limited time. You can exchange for the corresponding outfit and hair color through the Star Diamond Mall.

"Wave Tour"

Event Time: 2025/9/29 - 2025/10/10

During the event period, "Qing Hong - Wave Tour" will be available for a limited time. You can exchange for the corresponding outfit, hair color, and action through the Star Diamond Mall.

"Ripple Dance"

Event Time: 2025/9/29 - 2025/10/10

During the event period, "Nalan Liandu - Ripple Dance" will be available for a limited time. You can exchange for the corresponding outfit, hair color, and action through the Star Diamond Mall.

1. Fixed the issue where the Ghost's domain skill in the simulation could not eliminate the bean soldiers summoned by the Human Ouyang Miaomiao's primary star skill.

2. Fixed the problem where the skill effect of Human Luoli's Shouxin Jade was incorrectly displayed during the game start-up period.

3. Fixed the issue where Human Sikongxing could not be teleported normally when pressing the R key again within 0.5 seconds of using the primary star skill, but the skill count would still be deducted.

4. Fixed the problem where Human Sikongxing could teleport other Humans normally but not itself when pressing the R key again within 0.5 seconds of using the primary star skill.

5. Fixed the issue where the Ghost Spoons Maniac, carrying the exclusive trick - More Spoons, would freeze the domain skill for the entire game if the right mouse button was clicked while releasing the domain skill.

6. Fixed the problem in the 2v8 mode where another Ghost could attack the Human after the Ghost Yang Qilang's 1st skill hit the Human without interrupting Yang Qilang's control.

7. Fixed the issue where the auxiliary star - Zuo Fu would not restore stamina normally when hitting a Ghost with the Sanqing Bell.

Soul Realm Feedback Form: https://wj.qq.com/s2/21398468/d92b/ (We will distribute ancient coins as rewards based on high-quality feedback.)

Q11 Communication Group: 854043103

Q12 Communication Group: 904065208

Soul Realm Video Creation Group: 937928948

Soul Realm Live Streaming Group: 902157316