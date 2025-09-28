 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20163542 Edited 28 September 2025 – 18:32:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Minions crushed by the screen are no longer destroyed, and instead teleport to you. I'll continue to work on their AI, but this serves as a stopgap fix on higher scroll speeds
  • Reduced the number of CPU calculations necessary to tame/convert a minion. Still not happy with the performance here, will continue to work on it as EA progresses
  • Reduced the lag caused by Shrines surrounded by tons of monsters
  • Fixed a bug where the Science Shrine was granting the Storm Lord Shrine's buff

