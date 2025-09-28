This new playtest includes fixes and additions requested during the first playtest on Steam.

This one will be short, lasting between 24 and 72 hours.

As with the first playtest, feedback about bugs, missing features, balancing, etc. is greatly appreciated. That is the main purpose of these playtests.

The demo will be released shortly after the end of this playtest.

Thank you very much for your support!

Changes since previous versions

Gameplay & Systems

Added a Difficulty System at the start of a run: Beating a difficulty unlocks the next one. Each difficulty changes several parameters: Number of bosses required to win. EXP multiplier. Damage per mistake depending on puzzle difficulty. Time multiplier per floor. At the end of a difficulty, players can continue in Endless Mode or end the run .

Added a Tutorial : Introduces the basics of CiniCross gameplay and how Nonograms work. Can be enabled at the start of a run and lasts 1 floor . New tutorial boss: The Dummy .

Added a Settings tab in the main menu: Language. Video (Resolution, Fullscreen). Audio (Volume, Low HP sound). Reset save.

New location: Altar .

Added a Pause button during gameplay, allowing players to pause or return to menu (without saving).

Revamped artifact display .

It is no longer possible to obtain an artifact already owned at maximum copies.

Puzzle difficulty now depends on grid size .

Added new puzzles .

The same location can no longer appear twice in a row on the map.

The item “Simon’s Orb” no longer destroys itself if no artifact can accept an extra copy.

The low HP warning sound now stops after a few seconds (can be reverted in settings).

Reworked the artifact “Void Worm” .

Changed unlock condition for the class “Soldier” .

Increased artifact drop rate .

Time no longer passes between puzzles during a boss fight .

The artifact “Merchant’s Bag” can now add up to +7 inventory slots .

The artifact “Staff” no longer has a copy limit.

The EXP gain screen no longer appears if the selected class is already at max level.

Bug Fixes & Balancing