28 September 2025 Build 20163513 Edited 28 September 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hoi Hoi,

one of the most requested things from the very start is done;
  • Maaatchmaking

You can host public or friend-only lobbies and you can kick players near their voice sliders.
I hope everything works, if anything behaves strangely or doesn't work please let me know in the discussions!

in the last update I said that the next update will be content stuff but I don't have that much time currently :(

Instead of delaying everything way too much until everything is done for a big update, I'll make smaller updates and just push stuff when I have the time to do something on the game. I feel like that's the most efficient way to make any progress.

Sorry for the slow progress, but I still want to implement the few things I've planned for the game!

Other than that, thanks for playing and have a great day!

