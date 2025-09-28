one of the most requested things from the very start is done;
- Maaatchmaking
You can host public or friend-only lobbies and you can kick players near their voice sliders.
I hope everything works, if anything behaves strangely or doesn't work please let me know in the discussions!
in the last update I said that the next update will be content stuff but I don't have that much time currently :(
Instead of delaying everything way too much until everything is done for a big update, I'll make smaller updates and just push stuff when I have the time to do something on the game. I feel like that's the most efficient way to make any progress.
Sorry for the slow progress, but I still want to implement the few things I've planned for the game!
Other than that, thanks for playing and have a great day!
