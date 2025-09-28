Maaatchmaking



Hoi Hoi,one of the most requested things from the very start is done;You can host public or friend-only lobbies and you can kick players near their voice sliders.I hope everything works, if anything behaves strangely or doesn't work please let me know in the discussions!in the last update I said that the next update will be content stuff but I don't have that much time currently :(Instead of delaying everything way too much until everything is done for a big update, I'll make smaller updates and just push stuff when I have the time to do something on the game. I feel like that's the most efficient way to make any progress.Sorry for the slow progress, but I still want to implement the few things I've planned for the game!Other than that, thanks for playing and have a great day!