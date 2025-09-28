First of all, I want to apologize for the delay in bringing this update. This project has been more challenging than I expected, and as you might have guessed, there were months when I couldn’t work on it. Even though the default branch hasn’t been updated in almost two years, I’ve been actively working on the beta branch, trying to find a path to prepare the game to leave Early Access.It became clear to me that the Open World game I originally wanted to make was too ambitious for a single person. It was difficult to keep the world consistent, track progress, and make it playable in a way that felt engaging. That’s why I decided to switch from the Siege mode to what I now call Conquest mode. I believe it still provides the feeling of a semi–Open World, but within more manageable, level-based environments.In this new mode, you’ll find a lobby with a planetary view from space, featuring your mothership and different “bubbles” representing cities you need to complete and conquer. This mode is not yet finished, but for now I’ve added two levels.Another new feature in Conquest mode is a light story-driven layer. You’ll now see some cinematic scenes with background story elements, which I’ll keep expanding over time.On top of that, if you’ve been playing the beta branch, you’ll notice that performance has improved significantly. I’ve spent about half of my development time optimizing the game, and I’ve already received encouraging feedback on that front. There are still more improvements in the works, which will arrive in future updates.I also added a new set of tutorials that explain in a better way how to play.Important: because I updated the game engine, the new version is not compatible with existing save files. Starting from version 1.0.x, you’ll begin with a new file and a new character. Your old file will still remain, and you can continue to use it by switching to the new branch I created called **old_siege_mode**, which reverts to the earlier version of the game if you’d like to keep playing it.