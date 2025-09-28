 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20163508 Edited 28 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've added some more Twitch drops for October!

- Added Halloween Twitch Drops (Begins Oct 4 @12PM PST)

- Updated Main Menu visuals

