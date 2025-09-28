 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Megabonk Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20163498 Edited 28 September 2025 – 18:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I added new shaders, that are more dynamic-ish. I haven't been working a lot on the bosses due to school but I added a few more assets so whenever I have them all I can work on it. I'll try to also figure out a solution on the hitboxes being hard to see because it can be quite harsh at times, I don't know how long that will take but it'll take a bit... But eventually it'll all be in the game :p have fun playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3844221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link