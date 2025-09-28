I added new shaders, that are more dynamic-ish. I haven't been working a lot on the bosses due to school but I added a few more assets so whenever I have them all I can work on it. I'll try to also figure out a solution on the hitboxes being hard to see because it can be quite harsh at times, I don't know how long that will take but it'll take a bit... But eventually it'll all be in the game :p have fun playing!