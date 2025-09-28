 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20163442
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where Legendary Cards would lose their legendary status after restarting the game.
  • Adding Damage to a shield now always correctly increases its Defense value.
  • Adding a new relic during the loot screen now correctly displays the relic.
  • During the first two Drafts, you will only loot Character or Weapon cards.
  • Contract rewards always contain at least 4 silver and 1 push below rank 6.
  • Fixed a bug where gaining a life would not prevent the run from ending if you lost the following round.
  • Fixed a bug where you could not delete cards even when you had enough Heroes in your deck for the next game.
  • Fixed a bug where you could forge Armor with the Smith using the same attribute twice.
  • Fixed a bug where you could not select Relic cards if you had more than six.
  • Final solution to faction upgrades: Added the option get a random weapon upgrade instead of the 2 faction options

