- Fixed a bug where Legendary Cards would lose their legendary status after restarting the game.
- Adding Damage to a shield now always correctly increases its Defense value.
- Adding a new relic during the loot screen now correctly displays the relic.
- During the first two Drafts, you will only loot Character or Weapon cards.
- Contract rewards always contain at least 4 silver and 1 push below rank 6.
- Fixed a bug where gaining a life would not prevent the run from ending if you lost the following round.
- Fixed a bug where you could not delete cards even when you had enough Heroes in your deck for the next game.
- Fixed a bug where you could forge Armor with the Smith using the same attribute twice.
- Fixed a bug where you could not select Relic cards if you had more than six.
- Final solution to faction upgrades: Added the option get a random weapon upgrade instead of the 2 faction options
Patch Notes 1.20z
