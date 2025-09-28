 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Megabonk Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20163407 Edited 28 September 2025 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the quick bug reports! We also were able to make a few quality-of-life tweaks.

ADJUSTMENTS

  • Adjusted the Storage inspector to sort items by their name.

  • Adjusted Park Place apartment layout

    • trim coloring

    • window grilles

    • Made windowsills in Apt 1 larger and easier to see.

  • Adjust Parallax and outside views of Harlem and Upper West Side apartments.

  • New floor in Harlem vintage shop.

FIXES

  • Apartments that support 2 wallpapers (all of the Park Place apartments) - the 2nd wall would not correctly restore its wallpaper when it was set to the same wallpaper as the 1st wall.

  • Apartments that support 2 wallpapers (all of the Park Place apartments) - some murals would partially show on the 2nd wallpaper wall.

  • Mystery box - opening the mystery reportedly would cause a game crash - adjusted the mystery box packaging to ensure that the plant to deliver was accurately packaged and delivered. This also means that some plants that were errantly delivered (some of the rose bushes) are no longer available within the box.

  • Could not selected items visible, but behind the new "Funky" - adjusted the shelf so it doesn't obscure the items behind it.

Thanks for the wonderful Park Place launch!

XOXO

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2505121
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2505122
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link