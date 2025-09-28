Thanks for all the quick bug reports! We also were able to make a few quality-of-life tweaks.

ADJUSTMENTS

Adjusted the Storage inspector to sort items by their name.

Adjusted Park Place apartment layout trim coloring window grilles Made windowsills in Apt 1 larger and easier to see.

Adjust Parallax and outside views of Harlem and Upper West Side apartments.

New floor in Harlem vintage shop.

FIXES

Apartments that support 2 wallpapers (all of the Park Place apartments) - the 2nd wall would not correctly restore its wallpaper when it was set to the same wallpaper as the 1st wall.

Apartments that support 2 wallpapers (all of the Park Place apartments) - some murals would partially show on the 2nd wallpaper wall.

Mystery box - opening the mystery reportedly would cause a game crash - adjusted the mystery box packaging to ensure that the plant to deliver was accurately packaged and delivered. This also means that some plants that were errantly delivered (some of the rose bushes) are no longer available within the box.

Could not selected items visible, but behind the new "Funky" - adjusted the shelf so it doesn't obscure the items behind it.

Thanks for the wonderful Park Place launch!

XOXO