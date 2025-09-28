Hello everyone from my biweekly content update! This week we're getting to know Luna really well and slowly approaching the end of her story. I hope you're having a good time with her. In two weeks, in the next update, I hope to finish Luna's story. Then we'll move on to Bella, the succubus. For now, have fun with Luna!
