28 September 2025 Build 20163390 Edited 28 September 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone from my biweekly content update! This week we're getting to know Luna really well and slowly approaching the end of her story. I hope you're having a good time with her. In two weeks, in the next update, I hope to finish Luna's story. Then we'll move on to Bella, the succubus. For now, have fun with Luna!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3732101
  • Loading history…
