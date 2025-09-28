The latest update is mostly about visuals, although there are some notable additions which i would like to describe in more detail. I was amazed at how much i can add and still keep the frame rate up.

Main visuals added:

Bloom - You can control the intensity for Bloom in the graphics settings. Completely Zero disables the feature.

Depth Of Field - Small nuances in the camera work were adjusted with some Depth of Field to make things a bit more pleasing to the eye.

Lens Flare - This is part of the Bloom VFX but never the less i think it looks beautiful.

Volumetric Ambiance - You'll notice that a level like the Lake looks much nicer with some misty details added to it.

Besides the visuals you will notice that the Level Load mechanism has been changed to provide a much smoother transition from one world to the next. This is mostly possible through features Unreal Engine 5 and up provide. We are able to transition without cutouts from one environment to the next and control the process in any way possible.

I am still working on adding even cooler functionality but i simply couldn't wait and wanted to publish the work done so far so that everyone can enjoy it before the next version release. Can also give a small hint to new environments and sailing conditions. For now this is the gist of it. Enjoy the beautiful lake and the features for all the rest of the levels. More to come soon.

PS: The lake has been unlocked completely so you can roam in all its nooks and crannies now.