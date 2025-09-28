This patch introduces a new type of skill: Heroic Skills.
Heroic Skills are free to use, affect allies or enemies in a wide radius, and can be cast only once per battle. However, no more than two Heroic Skills may be used in a single battle in total.
New Heroic Skills
Blessing of Flame – Once per battle, bestows a blessing on all allies within 12m, reducing the cost of their next attack by 2 AP and 4 MP.
Power of Frost – Once per battle, afflicts all enemies within 12m with Slow, Chill, Frostbite, and both Magic and Physical Vulnerability.
Grace of Recovery – Once per battle, restores half of lost HP and AP (rounded down) to all allies within 12m.
Dark Possession – Once per battle, bestows a blessing on all allies within 12m: their next successful attack restores 5 MP. At the same time, all enemies within range are afflicted with Fright.
Warcry – Once per battle, empowers all allies within 12m, increasing the damage of their next successful attack by 25%.
Word of Fortification – Once per battle, grants all allies (except self) within 12m a blessing that increases all armor attributes for 1 turn by 30% of the Protector’s current armor (rounded down).
Power of Nature – Once per battle, removes all debuffs from allies within 12m and grants them Regeneration.
Shadow’s Call – Once per battle, cloaks all allies within 12m in shadows, granting them the Dash buff and making them Hidden if they are outside enemy sight range.
Skill Changes
Spearman – Clone: Now causes the character to become Hidden if outside enemy sight range. This change expands multiclassing options and enhances the Spearman’s playstyle.
Protector – Taunt: Now classified as a Control Skill, which can have its duration extended with the Prolonged Effects perk. This perk is now available to the Protector without multiclassing.
New Perks (Hidden State Synergy)
Shadow Strike – While Hidden, the character deals 30% more damage to unsuspecting foes.
Ambusher’s Edge – While Hidden, the character’s attacks cost 1 AP less.
Battle Regeneration – By focusing their inner reserves in combat, the character regenerates 5 HP per turn.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback! These changes aim to bring new tactical depth and exciting playstyle options to the battlefield.
