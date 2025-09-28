 Skip to content
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20163349
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch introduces a new type of skill: Heroic Skills.
Heroic Skills are free to use, affect allies or enemies in a wide radius, and can be cast only once per battle. However, no more than two Heroic Skills may be used in a single battle in total.

New Heroic Skills

  • Blessing of Flame – Once per battle, bestows a blessing on all allies within 12m, reducing the cost of their next attack by 2 AP and 4 MP.

  • Power of Frost – Once per battle, afflicts all enemies within 12m with Slow, Chill, Frostbite, and both Magic and Physical Vulnerability.

  • Grace of Recovery – Once per battle, restores half of lost HP and AP (rounded down) to all allies within 12m.

  • Dark Possession – Once per battle, bestows a blessing on all allies within 12m: their next successful attack restores 5 MP. At the same time, all enemies within range are afflicted with Fright.

  • Warcry – Once per battle, empowers all allies within 12m, increasing the damage of their next successful attack by 25%.

  • Word of Fortification – Once per battle, grants all allies (except self) within 12m a blessing that increases all armor attributes for 1 turn by 30% of the Protector’s current armor (rounded down).

  • Power of Nature – Once per battle, removes all debuffs from allies within 12m and grants them Regeneration.

  • Shadow’s Call – Once per battle, cloaks all allies within 12m in shadows, granting them the Dash buff and making them Hidden if they are outside enemy sight range.

Skill Changes

  • Spearman – Clone: Now causes the character to become Hidden if outside enemy sight range. This change expands multiclassing options and enhances the Spearman’s playstyle.

  • Protector – Taunt: Now classified as a Control Skill, which can have its duration extended with the Prolonged Effects perk. This perk is now available to the Protector without multiclassing.

New Perks (Hidden State Synergy)

  • Shadow Strike – While Hidden, the character deals 30% more damage to unsuspecting foes.

  • Ambusher’s Edge – While Hidden, the character’s attacks cost 1 AP less.

  • Battle Regeneration – By focusing their inner reserves in combat, the character regenerates 5 HP per turn.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback! These changes aim to bring new tactical depth and exciting playstyle options to the battlefield.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3214791
