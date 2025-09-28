This patch introduces a new type of skill: Heroic Skills.

Heroic Skills are free to use, affect allies or enemies in a wide radius, and can be cast only once per battle. However, no more than two Heroic Skills may be used in a single battle in total.

Blessing of Flame – Once per battle, bestows a blessing on all allies within 12m, reducing the cost of their next attack by 2 AP and 4 MP.

Power of Frost – Once per battle, afflicts all enemies within 12m with Slow, Chill, Frostbite, and both Magic and Physical Vulnerability.

Grace of Recovery – Once per battle, restores half of lost HP and AP (rounded down) to all allies within 12m.

Dark Possession – Once per battle, bestows a blessing on all allies within 12m: their next successful attack restores 5 MP. At the same time, all enemies within range are afflicted with Fright.

Warcry – Once per battle, empowers all allies within 12m, increasing the damage of their next successful attack by 25%.

Word of Fortification – Once per battle, grants all allies (except self) within 12m a blessing that increases all armor attributes for 1 turn by 30% of the Protector’s current armor (rounded down).

Power of Nature – Once per battle, removes all debuffs from allies within 12m and grants them Regeneration.