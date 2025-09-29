 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20163313 Edited 29 September 2025 – 18:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Sentinels! We’ve got fresh news for you. This update brings two major improvements that will make Au Revoir even more immersive!

What’s New

  • Full Brazilian Portuguese (PT-BR) Voice Acting
    The entire game is now fully voice-acted in PT-BR in partnership with DUBRASIL.

Voice Cast:

  • Tristan – Guilherme Marques

  • Beatrice – Silvana Alves

  • Claude – Teco Cheganças

  • Aurora – Luana Stteger

  • Hank – Ailton Rosa

  • Isaac – Diego Bispo

  • René Revoir – André Rinaldi

  • Ish - Gabriel Ruivo

  • Additional voices – Bruno Sangregório

New Language Added: German
The game now offers support for German (menus, subtitles and compatible content).

New Dialogues and Changes
We’ve added extra dialogues and modified others at specific points in the story to clarify scenes or deepen character relationships.

General Quality of Life Improvements and Bug Fixes
Various tweaks and fixes have been made to improve the overall quality of life.

We thank everyone who provided feedback, reported issues, or suggested improvements. It’s thanks to the community that the game grows!

We hope you enjoy this version. Many mysteries still await to be uncovered.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3079601
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link