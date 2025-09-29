Hello, Sentinels! We’ve got fresh news for you. This update brings two major improvements that will make Au Revoir even more immersive!
What’s New
Full Brazilian Portuguese (PT-BR) Voice Acting
The entire game is now fully voice-acted in PT-BR in partnership with DUBRASIL.
Voice Cast:
Tristan – Guilherme Marques
Beatrice – Silvana Alves
Claude – Teco Cheganças
Aurora – Luana Stteger
Hank – Ailton Rosa
Isaac – Diego Bispo
René Revoir – André Rinaldi
Ish - Gabriel Ruivo
Additional voices – Bruno Sangregório
New Language Added: German
The game now offers support for German (menus, subtitles and compatible content).
New Dialogues and Changes
We’ve added extra dialogues and modified others at specific points in the story to clarify scenes or deepen character relationships.
General Quality of Life Improvements and Bug Fixes
Various tweaks and fixes have been made to improve the overall quality of life.
We thank everyone who provided feedback, reported issues, or suggested improvements. It’s thanks to the community that the game grows!
We hope you enjoy this version. Many mysteries still await to be uncovered.
