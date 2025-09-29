Hello, Sentinels! We’ve got fresh news for you. This update brings two major improvements that will make Au Revoir even more immersive!

What’s New

Full Brazilian Portuguese (PT-BR) Voice Acting

The entire game is now fully voice-acted in PT-BR in partnership with DUBRASIL.

Voice Cast:

Tristan – Guilherme Marques

Beatrice – Silvana Alves

Claude – Teco Cheganças

Aurora – Luana Stteger

Hank – Ailton Rosa

Isaac – Diego Bispo

René Revoir – André Rinaldi

Ish - Gabriel Ruivo

Additional voices – Bruno Sangregório

New Language Added: German

The game now offers support for German (menus, subtitles and compatible content).

New Dialogues and Changes

We’ve added extra dialogues and modified others at specific points in the story to clarify scenes or deepen character relationships.

General Quality of Life Improvements and Bug Fixes

Various tweaks and fixes have been made to improve the overall quality of life.

We thank everyone who provided feedback, reported issues, or suggested improvements. It’s thanks to the community that the game grows!

We hope you enjoy this version. Many mysteries still await to be uncovered.

