28 September 2025 Build 20163307 Edited 28 September 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Small update today in prep for the Autumn Steam Sale which starts tomorrow!!!

HamSumo will be on sale for 20% off! There's never been a better time to pick up a copy!

In addition, there have been the following changes:

- All Debuffs now have a visual effect which appears on the character.

- Frankenham's Lightweight and Heavyweight states now have a visual effect which appears on the character.

Nobuhama

Level 2 Star Move:
- Debuff now halves base move speed instead of current move speed
- Debuff is no longer permanent. It now has a duration of 8 seconds. If the debuff is re-applied, the duration will reset.

