Small update today in prep for the Autumn Steam Sale which starts tomorrow!!!
HamSumo will be on sale for 20% off! There's never been a better time to pick up a copy!
In addition, there have been the following changes:
- All Debuffs now have a visual effect which appears on the character.
- Frankenham's Lightweight and Heavyweight states now have a visual effect which appears on the character.
Nobuhama
Level 2 Star Move:
- Debuff now halves base move speed instead of current move speed
- Debuff is no longer permanent. It now has a duration of 8 seconds. If the debuff is re-applied, the duration will reset.
V1.3 Update Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update