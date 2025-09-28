Small update today in prep for the Autumn Steam Sale which starts tomorrow!!!



HamSumo will be on sale for 20% off! There's never been a better time to pick up a copy!



In addition, there have been the following changes:



- All Debuffs now have a visual effect which appears on the character.



- Frankenham's Lightweight and Heavyweight states now have a visual effect which appears on the character.



Nobuhama



Level 2 Star Move:

- Debuff now halves base move speed instead of current move speed

- Debuff is no longer permanent. It now has a duration of 8 seconds. If the debuff is re-applied, the duration will reset.