Thanks to suggestions and bug reports made by you guys, I was able to fix up a few more lingering issues in this latest patch! Let's take a look at the details:

Update Details

Version 1.0.7

Fixed incorrect details for a profile in Chapter 3 Trial 3

Fixed ending trigger conditions for an investigation in Chapter 3 Trial 1

Added alternate answers to some puzzles in Chapter 3 Trial 3

Removed debug log line when setting region mode

Added an additional script BG image to a scene in Chapter 3 Trial 3

The usual "alternate answers" change is present along with some minor bugfixes. This is kind of an ongoing effort as I see the reactions of players to certain puzzles and add in logical solutions to the script to stop future players from getting too confused. I was also able to fix a problem in the airfield investigation, which previously allowed you to complete the section without checking out the fuel tank. A backup system kicked in that still gave you the needed evidence before the trial, but this obviously isn't the intended way to get the item in the Court Record, so this update to the "end investigation" trigger conditions should ensure everyone sees the scene correctly.

I also added in a new script image (or "CG") to Chapter 3 Trial 3 in order to make an important moment more impactful. Previously, the characters would just describe a piece of evidence that's relevant to the trial, but now you'll get a visual reference to it as well so that it feels less like it came out of nowhere or that I ran out of time developing the section. Even without it being an actual evidence item, being able to visually identify it will hopefully add to the immersion of the story.

News

Burden of Truth just reached 10 Steam reviews, which is a huge milestone! Thank you so much to everyone who shared your thoughts and supported the game! If you're enjoying your time playing, it would definitely help a lot to leave a review here on Steam, since it helps with the game's visibility and performance in the store.

I'm still gathering feedback on the game and keeping an out for issues, so feel free to let me know if you encounter any issues while playing! Don't forget that the Burden of Truth Soundtrack is releasing in about a week on October 8th, so I hope you're looking forward to hearing the full versions of all of the songs that have accompanied the story. I worked really hard on the music for this game and I'm excited to put out this latest work to demonstrate what I've learned in that department. I also think the songs are pretty fun and dramatic to listen to, so put them on while doing homework or filing your taxes and I'm sure you'll feel just like Conrad Cross does when he's delivering justice! Until then, thanks so much for playing!

- Matt