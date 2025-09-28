 Skip to content
28 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Ship Food

New food items have been added to help restore your crew’s accumulated fatigue!
Now you can place them directly on your ship to give weary sailors a well-deserved rest after long voyages and battles.

Various foods can be purchased from tavern vendors in each town.

Each food has a duration, which increases when placing larger quantities. The greater the variety of foods you place, the stronger the effect.

Host a small feast with your crew out on the open sea!

Controller Support

Sailist now supports Xbox controllers!

Grab the helm and directly steer your ship with a controller.

I hope this makes your voyages smoother and even more enjoyable!

Changes

  • Added ship food items

  • Added controller support (Xbox UI)

  • Added camera Y-axis inversion option

Fixes

  • Improved tutorial text translations

