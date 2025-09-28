Ship Food

New food items have been added to help restore your crew’s accumulated fatigue!

Now you can place them directly on your ship to give weary sailors a well-deserved rest after long voyages and battles.

Various foods can be purchased from tavern vendors in each town.

Each food has a duration, which increases when placing larger quantities. The greater the variety of foods you place, the stronger the effect.

Host a small feast with your crew out on the open sea!

Controller Support

Sailist now supports Xbox controllers!

Grab the helm and directly steer your ship with a controller.

I hope this makes your voyages smoother and even more enjoyable!

Changes

Added ship food items

Added controller support (Xbox UI)

Added camera Y-axis inversion option

Fixes