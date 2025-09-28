Ship Food
New food items have been added to help restore your crew’s accumulated fatigue!
Now you can place them directly on your ship to give weary sailors a well-deserved rest after long voyages and battles.
Various foods can be purchased from tavern vendors in each town.
Each food has a duration, which increases when placing larger quantities. The greater the variety of foods you place, the stronger the effect.
Host a small feast with your crew out on the open sea!
Controller Support
Sailist now supports Xbox controllers!
Grab the helm and directly steer your ship with a controller.
I hope this makes your voyages smoother and even more enjoyable!
Changes
Added ship food items
Added controller support (Xbox UI)
Added camera Y-axis inversion option
Fixes
Improved tutorial text translations
