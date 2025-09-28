Star Shift Rebellion - Quality Of Life Update:
1. Visual:
- Improved Consistency and Style of Character Face Art.
- Various Graphical Improvements.
2. Audio:
- All Music from Tsorthan Grove has been removed and replaced.
Quality Of Life Update!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1824041
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1824042
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1824043
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update