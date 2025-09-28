 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20163196 Edited 28 September 2025 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Star Shift Rebellion - Quality Of Life Update:

1. Visual:
- Improved Consistency and Style of Character Face Art.
- Various Graphical Improvements.

2. Audio:
- All Music from Tsorthan Grove has been removed and replaced.

