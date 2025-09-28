 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20163139 Edited 28 September 2025 – 17:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
First of all, a huge thank you to Roqked for pointing out some bugs that slipped through in the last update 🙏.
And, as always, my apologies… you know how it goes: every time I add something, I end up breaking something else! 😅

Here’s the list of fixes:

🔹 Bug Fixes

Iniestra will no longer appear both alive and dead in the bathroom.

A valid code has been added and corrected for the ID machine in the Presidency.

Spoiler / Hint


There are multiple correct answers for this puzzle.

Many of them can be discovered by reading the character biographies available in the Extras menu.

Thank you all for your patience and for continuing to support this small project 💜

