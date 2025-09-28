Hello everyone!

First of all, a huge thank you to Roqked for pointing out some bugs that slipped through in the last update 🙏.

And, as always, my apologies… you know how it goes: every time I add something, I end up breaking something else! 😅



Here’s the list of fixes:



🔹 Bug Fixes



Iniestra will no longer appear both alive and dead in the bathroom.



A valid code has been added and corrected for the ID machine in the Presidency.



Spoiler / Hint

There are multiple correct answers for this puzzle.



Many of them can be discovered by reading the character biographies available in the Extras menu.



Thank you all for your patience and for continuing to support this small project 💜