- UX Highlighted area in tutos;
- NEW Big experimental disclaimer, and listing secret command line args;
- NEW public experimental dev branch, open to public now (at your own risk);
- SRV Compose to start the validater;
- SRV Max age option;
- SX Terminals can manage arguments for commands.
- FIX Saves edit exploit 2;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.118
