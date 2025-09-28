 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Megabonk Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20163053 Edited 28 September 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello my little Doves,

I have added achievements!

I have also:

  • updated 2nd resolution option from 2560x1080 to 2560x1440

  • Fixed examine item pivot speed

  • Fixed bug where you could pick up an item through the locker when closed

To double-check that you are on the updated version, you should see v.1.03 in the lower left-hand corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any issues or have any questions for me, the best place to reach me is in my Discord.

Thank you for playing!

-Taylor

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3073901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link