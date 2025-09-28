Hello my little Doves,

I have added achievements!

I have also:

updated 2nd resolution option from 2560x1080 to 2560x1440

Fixed examine item pivot speed

Fixed bug where you could pick up an item through the locker when closed

To double-check that you are on the updated version, you should see v.1.03 in the lower left-hand corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any issues or have any questions for me, the best place to reach me is in my Discord.

Thank you for playing!

-Taylor