28 September 2025 Build 20163052 Edited 28 September 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- 1 (one) new weapon

- 3 (three) new unlockable items:
---- Snowball
---- Cursed Coin
---- Gun-Fu Blueprint
- 2 (two) new items:
---- Gun-Fu Glyph
---- Silencer

- 9 (nine) unlockable item buffs
- Buffs:
---- The Mark of Bro
---- The Bag of Mystery
---- Toothpaste
---- Anti-Dead Vest
- Nerfs:
---- All mobs health ~ 10-50%
---- Cotton Candy Projectile Speed

- Alt item effects

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492661
