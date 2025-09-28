- 1 (one) new weapon
- 3 (three) new unlockable items:
---- Snowball
---- Cursed Coin
---- Gun-Fu Blueprint
- 2 (two) new items:
---- Gun-Fu Glyph
---- Silencer
- 9 (nine) unlockable item buffs
- Buffs:
---- The Mark of Bro
---- The Bag of Mystery
---- Toothpaste
---- Anti-Dead Vest
- Nerfs:
---- All mobs health ~ 10-50%
---- Cotton Candy Projectile Speed
- Alt item effects
0.9.7.1:
