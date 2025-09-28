Speedometer
The HUD now shows your speed in BPS (blocks per second). Hold G to display the block grid on the track, making it easier to understand distances and block spacing.
Personal Best
Your current PB is now shown in the HUD while driving a track. If you beat your PB, fireworks will celebrate your run — otherwise you’ll see the "Bravo" message.
Update notes for Sep 28 - Speedometer and PB
Update notes via Steam Community
