28 September 2025 Build 20163016 Edited 28 September 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Speedometer
The HUD now shows your speed in BPS (blocks per second). Hold G to display the block grid on the track, making it easier to understand distances and block spacing.

Personal Best
Your current PB is now shown in the HUD while driving a track. If you beat your PB, fireworks will celebrate your run — otherwise you’ll see the "Bravo" message.

Changed files in this update

Windows clown town 1443 Content Depot 1602331
  • Loading history…
