Just a few days ago we thought:
“What if we just drop in multiplayer and see what happens?”
Things escalated quickly — and now there’s a working beta: invite your friends and explore the forest together.
Yes, some polish is still needed for smoother synchronization, but you can already play.
What’s New
🕹 Multiplayer (Beta) – core gameplay replication is up and running.
🗣 Whistle {R} – call to each other so you don’t get lost.
👉 Pointing {Q} – show your friends exactly where to look.
🍄 Mushroom Stats – compare who gathered the most.
🐿 Squirrels – fixed stuttering when they froze (still improving).
🌄 Real-Time Day/Night – minor tweaks, monitoring stability.
⚙ Lots of Replication Work – sounds boring, but it was a big job.
The game keeps growing and evolving.
Got ideas or found a bug? Drop a comment — we’d love your feedback!
