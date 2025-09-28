 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20163015 Edited 28 September 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!
Just a few days ago we thought:
“What if we just drop in multiplayer and see what happens?”
Things escalated quickly — and now there’s a working beta: invite your friends and explore the forest together.
Yes, some polish is still needed for smoother synchronization, but you can already play.

What’s New

  • 🕹 Multiplayer (Beta) – core gameplay replication is up and running.

  • 🗣 Whistle {R} – call to each other so you don’t get lost.

  • 👉 Pointing {Q} – show your friends exactly where to look.

  • 🍄 Mushroom Stats – compare who gathered the most.

  • 🐿 Squirrels – fixed stuttering when they froze (still improving).

  • 🌄 Real-Time Day/Night – minor tweaks, monitoring stability.

  • Lots of Replication Work – sounds boring, but it was a big job.

The game keeps growing and evolving.
Got ideas or found a bug? Drop a comment — we’d love your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3922101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link