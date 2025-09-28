Hello!

Just a few days ago we thought:

“What if we just drop in multiplayer and see what happens?”

Things escalated quickly — and now there’s a working beta: invite your friends and explore the forest together.

Yes, some polish is still needed for smoother synchronization, but you can already play.

What’s New

🕹 Multiplayer (Beta) – core gameplay replication is up and running.

🗣 Whistle {R} – call to each other so you don’t get lost.

👉 Pointing {Q} – show your friends exactly where to look.

🍄 Mushroom Stats – compare who gathered the most.

🐿 Squirrels – fixed stuttering when they froze (still improving).

🌄 Real-Time Day/Night – minor tweaks, monitoring stability.

⚙ Lots of Replication Work – sounds boring, but it was a big job.

The game keeps growing and evolving.

Got ideas or found a bug? Drop a comment — we’d love your feedback!