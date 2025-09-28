Survivors,

This is our biggest update yet – and it changes the way you play Together We Die forever.

🔥 New Features

PvP Mode

Face off against your friends (or enemies) in thrilling PvP combat. Prove who’s the strongest survivor. Who can survive the longest?

The Shop

Collect coins and spend them in the brand-new shop! Unlock items to customize your survival experience. (Beta-version)

⚙️ Improvements

Optimized networking for smoother online play.

Balancing changes to weapons and enemies.

General bug fixes and stability improvements.

💡 What’s Next?

This is just the beginning. More maps, shop items, and new survival content are on the way.