 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20162942 Edited 28 September 2025 – 17:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Survivors,

This is our biggest update yet – and it changes the way you play Together We Die forever.

🔥 New Features

  • PvP Mode
    Face off against your friends (or enemies) in thrilling PvP combat. Prove who’s the strongest survivor. Who can survive the longest?

  • The Shop
    Collect coins and spend them in the brand-new shop! Unlock items to customize your survival experience. (Beta-version)

⚙️ Improvements

  • Optimized networking for smoother online play.

  • Balancing changes to weapons and enemies.

  • General bug fixes and stability improvements.

💡 What’s Next?

This is just the beginning. More maps, shop items, and new survival content are on the way.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3773581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link