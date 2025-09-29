 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20162901 Edited 29 September 2025 – 15:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added controller support, using a twin stick movement layout, with a menu cursor. All other controller keybinds can be remapped in the settings

Controls:

  • Sticks - Move and aim

  • RT - Attack

  • LT - Use item

  • A - Dash

  • B - Codex

  • X - Interact/quick equip or transfer item in inventory

  • Y - Inventory

  • Back - Map

  • Start - Pause

  • Bumpers - Switch hotbar slot

  • Dpad Up - Travel to ship

  • Dpad Down - Quick stack

  • Dpad Left - Quick mana

  • Dpad Right - Quick heal

  • L3 - Quick torch

I'll continue to iterate on the layout and add any additional features where needed.

Previous unlisted patch notes (1.0.5)

  • Frost herb now regrows in snowy biomes

  • Repeater crossbow now drops in library chests and certain Wizard Tower creatures

  • Removed unobtainable items from the codex

  • Mushrooms and carrots now break in one hit

  • Topaz now requires a pickaxe, and correctly uses tool damage. Also drops 2-3 topaz

  • Added additional sources for some chest specific items

  • Brass floors in the forge biome can now be dug up

Changed files in this update

Windows Forsaken Isle Content Depot 347941
