Added controller support, using a twin stick movement layout, with a menu cursor. All other controller keybinds can be remapped in the settings

Controls:

Sticks - Move and aim

RT - Attack

LT - Use item

A - Dash

B - Codex

X - Interact/quick equip or transfer item in inventory

Y - Inventory

Back - Map

Start - Pause

Bumpers - Switch hotbar slot

Dpad Up - Travel to ship

Dpad Down - Quick stack

Dpad Left - Quick mana

Dpad Right - Quick heal

L3 - Quick torch

I'll continue to iterate on the layout and add any additional features where needed.

Previous unlisted patch notes (1.0.5)