Added controller support, using a twin stick movement layout, with a menu cursor. All other controller keybinds can be remapped in the settings
Controls:
Sticks - Move and aim
RT - Attack
LT - Use item
A - Dash
B - Codex
X - Interact/quick equip or transfer item in inventory
Y - Inventory
Back - Map
Start - Pause
Bumpers - Switch hotbar slot
Dpad Up - Travel to ship
Dpad Down - Quick stack
Dpad Left - Quick mana
Dpad Right - Quick heal
L3 - Quick torch
I'll continue to iterate on the layout and add any additional features where needed.
Previous unlisted patch notes (1.0.5)
Frost herb now regrows in snowy biomes
Repeater crossbow now drops in library chests and certain Wizard Tower creatures
Removed unobtainable items from the codex
Mushrooms and carrots now break in one hit
Topaz now requires a pickaxe, and correctly uses tool damage. Also drops 2-3 topaz
Added additional sources for some chest specific items
Brass floors in the forge biome can now be dug up
