New paid skin: jinjer cat .
New feature: Scale UI.
New feature: Show game from taskbar.
New feature: Show game in tray.
New profile panel for cat.
Fixed bug: Reset game settings after restart.
Fixed bug: Hat incorrect position.
Achievements for each item in the collection have been removed.
Function: Start with Windows has been removed.
The cat's behavior has been completely reworked. I tried to preserve the old behavior as much as possible, but I may have missed something. If you feel the cat is behaving differently and you don't like it, please let me know in the comments.
Changed files in this update