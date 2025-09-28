 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20162871 Edited 28 September 2025 – 16:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. New paid skin: jinjer cat .

  2. New feature: Scale UI.

  3. New feature: Show game from taskbar.

  4. New feature: Show game in tray.

  5. New profile panel for cat.

  6. Fixed bug: Reset game settings after restart.

  7. Fixed bug: Hat incorrect position.

  8. Achievements for each item in the collection have been removed.

  9. Function: Start with Windows has been removed.

The cat's behavior has been completely reworked. I tried to preserve the old behavior as much as possible, but I may have missed something. If you feel the cat is behaving differently and you don't like it, please let me know in the comments.

