New paid skin: jinjer cat . New feature: Scale UI. New feature: Show game from taskbar. New feature: Show game in tray. New profile panel for cat. Fixed bug: Reset game settings after restart. Fixed bug: Hat incorrect position. Achievements for each item in the collection have been removed. Function: Start with Windows has been removed.

The cat's behavior has been completely reworked. I tried to preserve the old behavior as much as possible, but I may have missed something. If you feel the cat is behaving differently and you don't like it, please let me know in the comments.