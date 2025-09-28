This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good morning Wardens! We have a big performance update ready for testing!

Because this update makes significant changes to various scripts, we are putting it in a beta branch until we can verify that it won't cause unintended side effects.

If you'd like to help us test it out, right click Chrono Gear in your Steam library, select Properties, and in the Betas tab, select "testing - For new experimental builds" under Beta Participation.

This update should result in a major performance boost on certain hardware. If everything looks good to our players, we'll push this onto the main branch in a day or two.

Thank you again for playing Chrono Gear! <3

General:

- Player movement has been enhanced with memory optimizations, which should result in a notable performance boost in larger missions.

- Minor optimization and caching for physics objects which should further boost performance.

- Script processing for warp gates, card blocks, glass blocks, bomb blocks, and snow blocks has been optimized for improved performance on missions that have them.

- More resources besides particles will now be preloaded on bootup.

- Fixed the spawn animation for certain Golden Gears that were causing them to jump from one position to another.

- Adjusted the animation speed of Golden Gears that spawn without a slowdown effect.

- The camera should no longer stutter when moving downwards.

- Various camera optimizations.

UI:

- Dialog boxes that display during gameplay (such as Marine's dialog on Battleship Aquamarine) will now automatically resize when the game is paused so that the menu does not overlap the text.

- In the Rewind to Checkpoint menu, the options have been swapped so that pressing the Cancel input will now move to Return instead of Rewind.

- When collecting a Golden Gear in a hub mission, the black screen should no longer blink out for a frame or two before the message is displayed.

- References to the HUD in scripts now use UIDs instead of scene file paths.

- Switched pause delay to delta time to avoid unintended side effects.

Kronii:

- Aerial properties should now always be refreshed when touching the ground for one frame.

Magic Resort:

- Fixed a stray collision box under the water.

Castle Road:

- Fixed various minor collision issues.

Magitech Forge:

- Implemented object pooling for crates, dispensers and assembly line cranes to improve performance in this mission.

- Additional crate system fixes.

Symphonic Gallery:

- Minor optimizations for the frozen time areas.

Tower of Darkness:

- The monitor that breaks at the end of a cutscene should now stay broken after the cutscene ends.

- Minor optimizations for the frozen time areas.

- Projectiles for the Clock Roach, Arc Sentinel, Spice Breaker, and Spiral Drake enemies have been optimized to interact with the frozen time areas more efficiently.

Steel on Steel:

- Fixed a visual issue where rewinding to the first checkpoint would not properly reset the background to its previous state.

- It should no longer be possible to drop through the bridge at the start.

- Fixed various minor collision issues.

Zero Seconds to Midnight:

- Fixed incorrect visual layering on the right wall of one of the arenas.

- Fixed various minor collision issues.