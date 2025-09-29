 Skip to content
29 September 2025 Build 20162867 Edited 29 September 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Community!

We've just pushed a small hotfix to address several issues, focusing on stability, UI presentation, and key moments in the game. Thanks for your reports, and happy dungeoneering!

What's Included in this Hotfix:

  • Fixed keybinding in settings on Windows (PC): PC players should now be able to properly set and save their keybindings in the settings menu.

  • Final Battle UI/UX Improvements (Steam Deck/Gamepad on PC):

    • Fixed overlapping skills icons and character portraits during the final battle (Steam Deck).

    • Fixed unclickable dialogs displayed during the final battle (Steam Deck/Gamepad).

  • Battle Summary Fixes: Improved the navigation and layout of the battle summary panel on Steam Deck, and fixed some instances where parts of the battle summary were missing.

  • Cinematic UI Fixes: Fixed some parts of the UI that were incorrectly displayed during cut-scenes on Steam Deck.

Please let us know if you encounter any further issues!

The Event Horizon Team

