Additions:
- Added "back" buttons to character and difficulty screens.
- Made city entrances more noticeable by using red light rays.
Fixes:
- "Fixed" some not working achievements like the one for unlocking MAGMADIVER, the one for beating the game in under 20 minutes and the one for the nefarious secret ending.
Patch 1 Changelog
