 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Destiny 2 Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20162857 Edited 28 September 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions:

- Added "back" buttons to character and difficulty screens.
- Made city entrances more noticeable by using red light rays.

Fixes:

- "Fixed" some not working achievements like the one for unlocking MAGMADIVER, the one for beating the game in under 20 minutes and the one for the nefarious secret ending.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3836441
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link