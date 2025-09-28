 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20162816 Edited 28 September 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.0 Patch Notes


• Brand-New Tutorial
• 50 Hidden Steam Achievements
• Chapter 5 Released
• New Backgrounds
• New Animations
• General Additions & UI Enhancements
• Bug Fixes

Brand-New Tutorial

A completely overhauled tutorial has been added to better introduce new players to the game’s mechanics.
If you're just starting out — or want a quick refresher — now’s the perfect time to jump in.

50 Hidden Steam Achievements

Achievements are finally here!
50 Steam Achievements have been added, and every single one is hidden — encouraging exploration, experimentation, and surprise.
Can you unlock them all?

Chapter 5 Released

A brand-new fifth chapter is now available!
Chapter 5 features over 50 stages pulled from previous chapters, alongside several brand-new ones.
Each run through Chapter 5 offers a unique path — no two playthroughs will be exactly alike.
This chapter combines challenges from across the game and gives you a fresh, replayable experience each time.

New Backgrounds

- Chapter 2 stages now feature updated backgrounds based on their Chapter 1 counterparts — but with a new, eerie aesthetic.
- Custom backgrounds have also been added for all remaining stages across the rest of the chapters.

New Animations

- Royal cards now have proper departure animations when defeated.
- A new animation has been added for cards being dealt to your hand, giving the game a more fluid and dynamic feel.

General Additions & UI Enhancements

  • Your best time in Survival Mode is now tracked and displayed in the stats menu.
  • The Play button is now greyed out if the current chapter or mode hasn't been unlocked.
  • Main menu tooltips have been updated for clarity and consistency.
  • UI text now includes a shadowed edge for better readability across all backgrounds and stages.


Bug Fixes

  • The final Royal defeated now properly counts toward your stats.
  • Dealing card sound effects now respect the sound volume setting.
  • Fixed a bug where X2/X3 cards could sometimes be destroyed prematurely.
  • Save files will no longer trigger on the first stage, to prevent potential exploit scenarios.

