Version 0.8.0 Patch Notes

Brand-New Tutorial

50 Hidden Steam Achievements

Chapter 5 Released

New Backgrounds

New Animations

General Additions & UI Enhancements

Your best time in Survival Mode is now tracked and displayed in the stats menu.



The Play button is now greyed out if the current chapter or mode hasn't been unlocked.



Main menu tooltips have been updated for clarity and consistency.



UI text now includes a shadowed edge for better readability across all backgrounds and stages.



Bug Fixes

The final Royal defeated now properly counts toward your stats.



Dealing card sound effects now respect the sound volume setting.



Fixed a bug where X2/X3 cards could sometimes be destroyed prematurely.



Save files will no longer trigger on the first stage, to prevent potential exploit scenarios.



A completely overhauled tutorial has been added to better introduce new players to the game’s mechanics.If you're just starting out — or want a quick refresher — now’s the perfect time to jump in.Achievements are finally here!have been added, and every single one is hidden — encouraging exploration, experimentation, and surprise.Can you unlock them all?A brand-new fifth chapter is now available!Chapter 5 featurespulled from previous chapters, alongside several brand-new ones.Each run through Chapter 5 offers a unique path — no two playthroughs will be exactly alike.This chapter combines challenges from across the game and gives you a fresh, replayable experience each time.- Chapter 2 stages now feature updated backgrounds based on their Chapter 1 counterparts — but with a- Custom backgrounds have also been added for all remaining stages across the rest of the chapters.- Royal cards now have proper departure animations when defeated.- A new animation has been added for cards being dealt to your hand, giving the game a more fluid and dynamic feel.