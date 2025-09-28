Version 0.8.0 Patch Notes
• Brand-New Tutorial
• 50 Hidden Steam Achievements
• Chapter 5 Released
• New Backgrounds
• New Animations
• General Additions & UI Enhancements
• Bug Fixes
Brand-New TutorialA completely overhauled tutorial has been added to better introduce new players to the game’s mechanics.
If you're just starting out — or want a quick refresher — now’s the perfect time to jump in.
50 Hidden Steam AchievementsAchievements are finally here!
50 Steam Achievements have been added, and every single one is hidden — encouraging exploration, experimentation, and surprise.
Can you unlock them all?
Chapter 5 ReleasedA brand-new fifth chapter is now available!
Chapter 5 features over 50 stages pulled from previous chapters, alongside several brand-new ones.
Each run through Chapter 5 offers a unique path — no two playthroughs will be exactly alike.
This chapter combines challenges from across the game and gives you a fresh, replayable experience each time.
New Backgrounds- Chapter 2 stages now feature updated backgrounds based on their Chapter 1 counterparts — but with a new, eerie aesthetic.
- Custom backgrounds have also been added for all remaining stages across the rest of the chapters.
New Animations- Royal cards now have proper departure animations when defeated.
- A new animation has been added for cards being dealt to your hand, giving the game a more fluid and dynamic feel.
General Additions & UI Enhancements
- Your best time in Survival Mode is now tracked and displayed in the stats menu.
- The Play button is now greyed out if the current chapter or mode hasn't been unlocked.
- Main menu tooltips have been updated for clarity and consistency.
- UI text now includes a shadowed edge for better readability across all backgrounds and stages.
Bug Fixes
- The final Royal defeated now properly counts toward your stats.
- Dealing card sound effects now respect the sound volume setting.
- Fixed a bug where X2/X3 cards could sometimes be destroyed prematurely.
- Save files will no longer trigger on the first stage, to prevent potential exploit scenarios.
